“I get scared of myself” – Anatoly Malykhin on his frightening form ahead of Reinier de Ridder rematch at ONE 166: Qatar

ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, is headed into his next fight in his most frightening form, and he even scares himself just thinking about it.

Malykhin is one of the most explosive fighters in the world. His immense KO power has led to nine knockouts out of 13 career wins without a loss. Needless to say, he’s one scary dude indeed.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin says he’s in prime shape ahead of his next appearance in the Circle.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“I feel great this time around. Sometimes during shadow boxing or hitting bags, I get scared of myself. I'm very fast and very strong, I'm tough and very motivated.”

Malykhin is set to challenge former adversary ONE middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in the main event at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

If Malykhin wins and beats De Ridder again, the Russian mauler will become an unprecedented simultaneous three-division MMA world champion – a feat never achieved before in history.

Anatoly Malykhin heading into Reinier de Ridder rematch full of confidence: “I have no weaknesses now”

There is no understating just how much confidence Anatoly Malykhin has in his fighting ability. Heading into this weekend’s showdown with Reinier de Ridder, ‘Sladkiy’ boldly claims his fighting skills are pristine and perfect.

He told ONE Championship:

“I have no weaknesses now. I'm very good in all aspects of MMA: I'm a good striker and my wrestling is great, and my physical condition is at its peak.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free.