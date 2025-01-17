  • home icon
  "I get to talk sh*t with zero responsibility" - Joe Rogan issues unfiltered response about his political aspirations and "best job in the world"

"I get to talk sh*t with zero responsibility" - Joe Rogan issues unfiltered response about his political aspirations and "best job in the world"

By Subham
Modified Jan 17, 2025 13:03 GMT
UFC 309: Onama v Romero - Source: Getty
Joe Rogan is not interested in entering politics. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan is a multi-talented individual. The 57-year-old has achieved success in a variety of disciplines, including acting, commentating, and podcasting. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan issued an unfiltered response about his political aspirations.

In episode #2258 of JRE, Rogan was asked by his guest Steven Rinella (American conservationist, and writer) if he is ever going run for governor of Texas. In response, Rogan said:

"No. No. I’m not running for nothing. I don’t want to do nothing. I don’t want to do a goddamn thing."

He further added about his political aspirations:

“Fu*k that. Why would I do that? I have the best job in the world. I get to talk sh*t with zero responsibility. If I get something wrong, listen, I’m a moron why are you listening to me in the first place? No, I’ve no desire in any way, shape or form to have anything to do with anything involving politics.”
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (18:15):

Joe Rogan reveals his post-retirement plans to Theo Von

In episode #554 of This Past Weekend podcast, the UFC commentator revealed to Theo Von about his plans after he retires as a podcaster.

Rogan made it known that once he retired from his job, he would learn languages and do different things that he has not tried in life so far. He also affirmed that after departing from small screens, he would probably never do anything publicly.

He said:

"I think if I retire I’m just gonna pursue interests. I’m just gonna like learn languages and sh*t. Just do something different. I don’t think when I stop doing this I’m ever gonna do anything else publicly. I probably won’t want to anymore. I get to a point where I think a lot of people get to where they’re just like ah I want off this ride."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:45):

