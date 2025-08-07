"I don't get tased willingly" - Dricus du Plessis reveals reason behind bizarre training methods

Dricus du Plessis recently discussed and revealed the reason behind the unique training sessions that he undergoes, which involve the use of tasers.

Ahead of du Plessis' UFC 305 fight against Israel Adesanya, a viral video showed the middleweight champion's coach, Morne Visser, using a taser on his pupils when they made mistakes during the training session.

In a recent interview with the Chicago Sports Network, du Plessis has stated that the intensity of their training sessions has played a significant role in his success as a world champion:

"Let me tell you this. They did that willingly. I don't get tased willingly. So, that just does change the odds. My coach uses the taser because what are you going to do with us? You know we're not kids, we're fighters, so hard-headed and sometimes we need a little bit of extra motivation to get these things right because we are set in our ways, bad habits or habits."

He added:

"To break habits and form new ones sometimes requires a little bit of a controversial methods, and that's what our coach did, and it's not everybody's cup of tea, but that's what made me a world champion."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (4:09):

'Stillknocks' is currently scheduled to defend the middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Aug. 16.

Dricus du Plessis reveals the toughest and best opponents he faced in UFC

Since his UFC debut in 2020, Dricus du Plessis has remained unbeaten in the promotion. He has achieved victories over several seasoned fighters, including Brad Tavares, Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya.

In a recent interview with Betway South Africa, 'Stillknocks' named Adesanya as the "best guy" he has faced in the promotion. He said:

"That's a very open-ended question... I would probably say [Israel] Adesanya was the best guy I faced in his specific area. Probably the fight I was most nervous for... I think he's the best guy I have ever faced. Obviously, if you watched that fight, it was one hell of a fight. It was a tough night at the office for both of us."

The UFC middleweight champion also acknowledged Tavares and Strickland as two tough opponents he came across:

"But then, if you just go on pure toughness, you have to go with either Brad Tavares or Sean Strickland. Just the amount of damage they were able to take and just keep going."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

