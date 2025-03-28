  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I get to train with the double champ” - Adrian Lee credits older brother Christian for guiding his career

“I get to train with the double champ” - Adrian Lee credits older brother Christian for guiding his career

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 28, 2025 02:51 GMT
Adrian Lee at ONE 172, brother and coach Christian Lee behind him
Adrian Lee at ONE 172, brother and coach Christian Lee behind him [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Adrian Lee is arguably ONE Championship's hottest rising star, being the youngest fighter to represent the famed Lee fighting family. Lee's rise in the promotion is thanks to the perfect conditions - a natural aptitude, passion to put in the work, and, of course, the advantage of having a double champ as his coach.

Ad

After all, the youngest member of the Lee family is coached by none other than his brother, ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

With someone like that behind him, he has a full treasure trove of knowledge and experience to pull from. During a conversation with the South China Morning Post, Adrian said:

"My brother, he’s my head coach. He’s my main training partner in the gym. So, I’m really so lucky I get to train with the double champ every single day."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

“He’s also coaching me” - Two-division MMA champ Christian Lee says he’s also learning from teenage phenom Adrian Lee

While Adrian Lee is learning a lot from his brother Christian Lee, it's not just a one-way street. Christian may have much more experience as a two-division king, but he admits he isn't perfect - he's also learning from his younger brother as they grow together on the mats:

Ad
"I’m coaching him, he’s also coaching me now too. So, it’s great, we’re in there, we’re working hard and we’re doing what we love, and we get to see each other every day."

Christian Lee opted to take a break from the spotlight after the untimely passing of his younger sister Victoria in 2022. He has returned since, with a lightweight MMA world title defense in 2024, and appearing as a coach at ONE 172. Now, with Adrian Lee done with his third outing, the older Lee is looking to get back in the cage - this time to defend his welterweight belt.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी