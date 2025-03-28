“I get to train with the double champ” - Adrian Lee credits older brother Christian for guiding his career

Adrian Lee is arguably ONE Championship's hottest rising star, being the youngest fighter to represent the famed Lee fighting family. Lee's rise in the promotion is thanks to the perfect conditions - a natural aptitude, passion to put in the work, and, of course, the advantage of having a double champ as his coach.

After all, the youngest member of the Lee family is coached by none other than his brother, ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

With someone like that behind him, he has a full treasure trove of knowledge and experience to pull from. During a conversation with the South China Morning Post, Adrian said:

"My brother, he’s my head coach. He’s my main training partner in the gym. So, I’m really so lucky I get to train with the double champ every single day."

“He’s also coaching me” - Two-division MMA champ Christian Lee says he’s also learning from teenage phenom Adrian Lee

While Adrian Lee is learning a lot from his brother Christian Lee, it's not just a one-way street. Christian may have much more experience as a two-division king, but he admits he isn't perfect - he's also learning from his younger brother as they grow together on the mats:

"I’m coaching him, he’s also coaching me now too. So, it’s great, we’re in there, we’re working hard and we’re doing what we love, and we get to see each other every day."

Christian Lee opted to take a break from the spotlight after the untimely passing of his younger sister Victoria in 2022. He has returned since, with a lightweight MMA world title defense in 2024, and appearing as a coach at ONE 172. Now, with Adrian Lee done with his third outing, the older Lee is looking to get back in the cage - this time to defend his welterweight belt.

