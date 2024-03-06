"I don't give a sh*t what Dana White thinks" - Francis Ngannou dismisses worrying about UFC CEO's perception of him

Francis Ngannou isn't concerned with what his former boss, UFC CEO Dana White, thinks of his post-UFC career.

Ngannou made the shocking decision to leave the UFC and forfeit his heavyweight title last year. He then signed a contract with the PFL, taking up an executive position in the company, which also permits him to box professionally. In his sole professional outing since leaving the UFC, Ngannou notably went the distance with Tyson Fury, putting up a commendable performance.

He is now set to take on another heavyweight boxing mainstay, Anthony Joshua, this weekend. In a recent interview with SecondsOut, Ngannou was asked if he thought White would give him credit for his recent success. 'The Predator' answered:

“I don’t give a sh*t what Dana White thinks.”

Fighter pay was the biggest sticking point in the relationship between Ngannou, White, and the UFC. The Cameroonian questioned why fighters in the UFC earn significantly less than boxers, to which White made evident that fighters would get paid based on the revenue they bring in.

Ngannou left the UFC due to a pay dispute, among other reasons like a lack of health insurance for fighters and an inability to box while still under contract. He is reportedly set to make his PFL MMA debut later this year.

Joseph Parker's thoughts on Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua fight

Francis Ngannou is getting ready for Anthony Joshua, the former two-time heavyweight champion, in the second boxing match of his career. The two will square off in a 10-round heavyweight fight. The event, billed as 'Knockout Chaos,' is set to take place this Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with SecondsOut, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker gave his opinion on the upcoming fight between Ngannou and Joshua:

''You would think Joshua is going to win because of the time he's had in boxing but Francis Ngannou is a beast himself, can take so many shots, whatever it is kick, elbow, punch, whatever and he hasn't been knocked out or taken down so it's going to be interesting to see if Joshua can hurt him.''

Check out Joseph Parker's comments below (4:01):