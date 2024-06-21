“I would be very good at MMA” - Mikey Musumeci says working with Rodtang could set him up for transition

Mikey Musumeci is an unbeatable force in ONE Championship's submission grappling division, but can he shift into a new sport and rule it with iron hands?

That might just be a big possibility, because 'Darth Rigatoni' has been sharpening his stand-up skills with none other than his new BFF, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, whenever the American visits Thailand.

But first, the flyweight submission grappling king will have to face his fellow world champion in the lightweight division, Kade Ruotolo, at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

When asked by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Musumeci says that with the help of his now best friend Rodtang, the transition to MMA would be a smooth one.

He said:

"Yes. Right now I have the craziest challenges in my life in jiu-jitsu, right? I had to hold off on focusing on MMA. But I do love Muay Thai. I love learning it. And I'm best friends with Rodtang, one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world. And he wants to teach (it to) me."

The champ continued:

"And if I could get my stand up level to blue, purple belt level, I feel like I would be very good at MMA. I can have a Muay Thai base."

Barnburner fight between Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo is inevitable

Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo are considered two of the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners of this era, and both of them are going to prove it when they collide at ONE 168: Denver, live in U.S. primetime.

After his victory against old nemesis Gabriel Sousa, Musumeci spoke to ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson about his upcoming match with Ruotolo:

"I always ask to train with him, so why not just do it in front of a lot of people, it will be really exciting, you know? But also the energy we have with each other, so respectful. You don't have to be this macho guy like Gabriel [Souza] walking around like this (mimics chest out walking] with me the whole week. It's f***ing stupid! Guys, we're just having a match, 10 minutes, calm the f*** down."