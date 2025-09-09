  • home icon
"I got better sh*t to do" - Ronda Rousey makes it clear she has zero interest in fighting at UFC White House

By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 09, 2025 07:38 GMT
Ronda Rousey talks potential UFC White House feature. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Ronda Rousey talks potential UFC White House feature. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

It appears Ronda Rousey isn't interested in fighting on the UFC White House card next year. The UFC legend recently addressed a potential feature on the historic fight card and strongly dismissed the possibility of her involvement.

The UFC White House event is set to be part of the historic America250 celebrations next year. While it was initially planned for the Fourth of July next year, it was reportedly moved back to June due to logistical issues. UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed that the event was greenlit by the POTUS and fans would see UFC stars throw down on the South Lawn of the White House.

While many superstars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have expressed a keen interest in featuring on the card, Rousey isn't among them. In an interview on The Lapsed Fan Podcast, Rousey firmly dismissed a potential UFC White House return and said:

"I am not fighting at the White House. I mean, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year [vs. Jake Paul], you never say never [on a return]. But I ain’t fighting on the f**king White House."

She continued:

"I got better sh*t to do. My kids need pasta."
When Joe Rogan explained how Ronda Rousey paved the way for Conor McGregor's superstardom

Joe Rogan believes Ronda Rousey was the first true superstar that the UFC had and once explained how she paved the way for women in MMA. He also opined that megastars like Conor McGregor had her to thank for helping bring mixed martial arts into the mainstream.

In a UFC broadcast in 2018, Rogan gave Rousey her flowers for her contribution to the sport and said:

"Rousey's appearances in the early UFC changed people's perception of what fighting is. She did that for women. 100%. She put MMA on a far bigger map than anybody before her. Part of the reason why Conor McGregor became so big, and people became so big after her, is because of her. Because she got people into the sport that had no idea what it was before."
He continued:

"Young girls that had no desire to watch men fighting each other, but they saw this beautiful woman throwing people on their back and armbarring them...[She is] a pioneer like no other."
Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
