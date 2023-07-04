“I got catfished by Aspen Ladd” - Chael Sonnen shares story of how he was duped by ex-UFC fighter wannabe

Chael Sonnen has been known for being a great storyteller, especially when he was selling a fight during his career, but he didn't disappoint with his latest regarding former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the former UFC title challenger told Ariel Helwani that he exchanged DMs with Ladd, but was surprised to find out that he wasn't actually messaging the former UFC fighter. He mentioned that he only realized he wasn't in fact messaging her because she was referenced in third-person.

He said:

"I got catfished by Aspen Ladd...I get a long DM, and it was very clear that this was a copy and paste...And somewhere in there they made the mistake of referencing Laspen Add, which is not Aspen Ladd, which is not how you would speak, right? I'm not ging to send you a message and go, 'Chael Sonnen will be on the such and such.' I would say, 'Me, I'." [h/t MMA Fighting]

'The American Gangster' also brought up that he responded and confronted Ladd's account for claiming to be her. He mentioned after doing so, he was made aware the he was messaging with her publicist the whole time, saying:

"I had them. I called them out on it. I said, 'Hey, WTF. This is a copy and paste, for one, which changes everything.' Right? And the gal was like, 'Oh my God! Yeah, you're right. I'm not [Ladd]. I thought you knew that. I'm not Aspen Ladd. Here's who I am.'" [28:31 - 28:47]

The former UFC title challenger noted that Aspen Ladd eventually got in contact with him to clear up the misunderstanding and mentioned that there was no hard feelings, but was fooled with regards to the DMs.

Chael Sonnen rants about Damian Lillard ignoring him

Chael Sonnen isn't one to shy away from sharing his opinion and he did just that as he sounded off on Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard for not acknowledging him.

During the affromentioned appearance, 'The American Gangster' mentioned that he was upset with Lillard for claiming he's a fan of combat sports but hasn't referenced him as the top fighter from that market, saying:

"He's texting Errol Spence and [Terence] Crawford, he doesn't know the difference between a jab and a hook, he doesn't know the difference from a wrist-lock to a wrist-watch. But he doesn't acknowledge Chael as the tough in this market [Portland, Oregon]. I will show him, I will just help him across that bridge."

Sully @SullySpecialMMA



@arielhelwani @ChaelSonnen If Damian Lillard leaves the Portland Trailblazers, it may be because he heard Chael Sonnen on #TheMMAHour If Damian Lillard leaves the Portland Trailblazers, it may be because he heard Chael Sonnen on #TheMMAHour @arielhelwani @ChaelSonnen https://t.co/AXydFLrnis

Poll : 0 votes