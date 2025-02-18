“I got everything in close proximity” - Jonathan Haggerty says Thailand is the perfect place for his training camps

ONE 171: Qatar is mere hours out, and Jonathan Haggerty is laser-focused on his preparation to clash against Chinese striker Wei Rui in his first kickboxing title defense. The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion has taken his camp to Thailand to make the most efficient use of his time.

In an interview with Mike Owens of Inside Fighting, 'The General' goes into why he decided to fly to Thailand in preparation for his ONE 171 appearance:

"I sort of always [wanted] to go to Thailand for the last six weeks of fight camp. Like the last one, I went to Denver four weeks before because obviously, I was fighting there. So I sort of train better out here, you know what I mean? I got everything in sort of close proximity. So, it's great out here."

"Smooth sailing over here" - Jonathan Haggerty on why he prefers holding training camps in Thailand than back home in England

Jonathan Haggerty highlighted the stark contrast between an exclusive fight camp in Thailand and his usual routine in England. Back home, travel time between sessions eats into his day. In Thailand, though, everything is within arms reach. He said:

"It's pretty smooth sailing over here. You know, at home in the UK, it takes me an hour and a half to get to training. Obvoiusly, then I've got to train for an hour and travel back for another hour. It was hard. So it was like half a day training and then I got to go again in the afternoon, so it takes up pretty much all the hours and the day."

Training in Thailand has eliminated the time-consuming gaps, making his training as efficient as possible.

"Not enough hours in the day training at home. But here in Thailand, I'm staying at the gym this time because I'm dedicated to my craft. Gym's right next to me. I've got my strength and conditioning next to me. I've got my recovery close. Jump on my little motorbike and away I go. It's pretty easy."

'The General' is all business going into his world title defense. After suffering a knockout loss in his last Muay Thai outing against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the British champion is pressed not to make a back-to-back event of unfortunate outcomes.

Watch the full interview below:

ONE 171: Qatar will take place in Lusail Sports Arena on February 20.

