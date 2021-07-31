"I got to be honest, he's growing on me" - Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul sending the 'Sleepy McGregor' chain to Dustin Poirier

Michael Bisping has admitted that Jake Paul and his antics are starting to grow on him. The YouTube star recently bought a custom-made 'Sleepy McGregor' for $100,000 ahead of Conor McGregor's fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The chain is made entirely of diamonds and has a figurine attached to it, depicting a knocked out McGregor following his loss to Poirier at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier is auctioning off his "Sleepy McGregor" chain for The Good Fight Foundation 😅



(via @DustinPoirier) pic.twitter.com/8c0IDb9BFh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 16, 2021

After Poirier beat McGregor for a second time earlier this month, Paul decided to send him the 'Sleepy McGregor chain' so that he could auction it for charity. Michael Bisping is impressed with Jake Paul's ability to play mind games with McGregor. After all, 'Notorious' is a man known for getting inside his opponents' heads with trash talking and over-the-top antics.

On a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping stated the following about 'The Problem Child':

"As we know, Jake Paul has been talking a lot of s*it about Conor McGregor and he actually had a necklace made. If you are a fan of trolling, did you not see the Sleepy McGregor chain? There's a very shiny plastic, I don't know if it is plastic but looks like it. It's a doll, it's a figurine of McGregor. He's in the sleep position when Dustin knocked him out in the second fight. He's holding a bottle of Nyquil and it's adorned in diamonds, it's got a chain on it, and he had that made for a $100000 according to Jake Paul and he sends it to Dustin. I got to be honest, he's growing on me."

Check out Bisping's comments on Jake Paul below:

According to Bisping, by spending so much money on the chain and advertising it before giving it away, Paul may have Conor McGregor's attention. Jake Paul has been calling out Conor McGregor for a boxing match for quite some time now.

Will we ever see Conor McGregor vs Jake Paul take place?

McGregor is currently healing after breaking his leg at UFC 264 and isn't expected to return before next year. Jake Paul is slated to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match in August. Should Jake Paul beat Woodley in the fight, a matchup between him and McGregor could make a lot of sense.

What Date Is The Fight?

Aug 29 Sunday 2021

8:00 p.m. ET

ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE, CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES. pic.twitter.com/jmZPZwIoaN — JAKE PAUL VS TYRON WOODLEY LIVE BOXING TONIGHT (@PAUL_VS_WOODLEY) July 30, 2021

Conor McGregor's chances of getting another title shot in the UFC look bleak. If Paul beats another UFC star in Woodley, 'Notorious' might want to represent the MMA community in a fight against Paul.

Do you think a fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor will ever come to fruition? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Jack Cunningham