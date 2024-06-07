"I got much respect for the king" - Denis Puric promises to give Rodtang a proper scrap in their kickboxing war at ONE 167

ONE Championship rising star Denis Puric promises to give the fans their money's worth when he collides with Rodtang at ONE 167 this Friday.

'The Bosnian Menace' will now face Rodtang in a catchweight kickboxing bout after the Thai superstar missed the mark during weigh-ins this morning by a whopping 6.25 pounds.

To deliver on his promise to the fans, Puric is willing to ignore Rodtang's "unprofessionalism" and trust his fighter's instincts right from the onset.

Speaking at the ONE 167 Press Conference, Puric previously stated:

"I got much respect for the king. I'm gonna go in there, we're gonna kickbox, right? I'm the best when I just go in there and do my thing, right? Fight my fight. But, just make sure you guys get ready for a spectacle."

Denis Puric returns to the stage for the second this year, seeking another outstanding victory.

Working with his team in Thailand, Puric knows what kind of fight to expect, both offensively and defensively, from the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

But as long as Puric stays in the zone, he'll be able to get out of bad situations with Rodtang and make him pay in the first round.

ONE 167 will proceed as planned in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"He's going to throw his body on the line" - Martial arts chameleon Danial Williams says he wouldn't be shocked if Denis Puric pulls off an upset against Rodtang

'Mini-T' Danial Williams truly believes that 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric has it in him to pull off an upset against Rodtang tomorrow night.

Puric has proven time and again that when he sets a goal, he will never rest until he fulfills it. So it's with a strong mindset that Puric goes into this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Rodtang.

Danial Williams also agrees with Puric, although he's persuaded to think otherwise after he himself suffered his first loss to him back in 2021.

Speaking to ONE, Williams further explained:

"I'm still tipping Rodtang, but it won't be too much of a shock if 'The Bosnian Menace' wins, because this is the fight for him. He's getting a bit older, and this is the one. He's going to throw his body on the line."