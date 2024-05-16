"He's so square" - Denis Puric says Rodtang's predictable style makes him an easy target

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most feared strikers in the world right now. However, his upcoming opponent Denis Puric doesn't see what the fuss is all about.

These two heavy-hitting 135-pounders will lock horns in a three-round kickboxing war, as part of the stacked ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video on June 7, in the promotion's return to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Apart from his seemingly indestructible chin, what makes Rodtang a dangerous foe for anyone is his fearless aggression and world-ending power.

As his moniker suggests, 'The Iron Man' simply walks forward and throws his strikes with evil intent each time.

However, according to Puric, this intrepid approach that made the Thai an absolute fan favorite will lead to his downfall.

'The Bosnian Menace' said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Come on, he's so square. There's nothing but a target there."

As far as the defiant Puric is concerned, he'd gladly rain hellfire in Rodtang's way if he decides to initiate a brawl.

Moreover, the 39-year-old said he is nimble on his feet, unlike Rodtang's previous opponents who just stood in front of him. Puric added:

"And he can't catch me because I move. I don't get hit a lot."

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Denis Puric vows to pick Rodtang apart

Puric, who is ranked second in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks, says he would have no problem battling Rodtang in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Considering this fight will go down under kickboxing rules, the Team CSK standout believes the 26-year-old champ will be at a massive disadvantage.

Plus, Puric is confident he can return whatever Rodtang fires at him with double the power.

'The Bosnian Menace' added:

"He's gonna get caught because you know I got them counters, boy, and I'm not like these other guys he's been getting hit by."

