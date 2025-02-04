"I got nervous a little bit" - Demetrious Johnson opens up about Alexandre Pantoja's UFC 310 call out

By Subham
Modified Feb 04, 2025 19:37 GMT
Demetrious Johnson (left) has opened up about Alexandre Pantoja
Demetrious Johnson (left) has opened up about Alexandre Pantoja's (right) callout. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Demetrious Johnson has opened up about reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja’s call-out post-UFC 310. The event saw Pantoja defending his flyweight strap against Kai Asakura with a second-round submission.

'The Cannibal' who is now left with a few options for his next title defense, called out former UFC flyweight champion Johnson. In the octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the Brazilian said:

"He doesn’t fight anymore. He retired this year but this is something that is coming for you Demetrious Johnson. I’m the GOAT here. If you want to prove you’re the GOAT come back."
Check out Alexandre Pantoja calling out Demetrious Johnson:

In a recent episode of Nickals and Dimes Podcast, 'Mighty Mouse' who dismissed the callout earlier, opened up about the same, and said:

"I got nervous a little bit. I did cause I know I’m not coming back. I was like sorry Pantoja. I’m happy that I've been gone from the sport, the UFC. I haven’t fought in almost two years now. I’m happy that people still find me as one of the best in the world. And I think it was a smart play by him because that went almost viral."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

Johnson believes Pantoja is the best flyweight in the world, and the two have discussed the call-out and have a lot of respect and affection for each other.

'Mighty Mouse's' last fight in the UFC was in 2018 against Henry Cejudo, which 'Triple C' won via split decision. Later that year, the former UFC flyweight king was traded to ONE Championship by the UFC for Ben Askren.

After a successful tenure with the ONE Championship, the 38-year-old retired from the sport in September 2024.

When Demetrious Johnson responded to Alexandre Pantoja's call-out

After Alexandre Pantoja was looking for another opponent to defend his strap, the Brazilian did not receive the response from Demetrious Johnson that he was expecting.

'Mighty Mouse' revealed in a video on his YouTube channel that he has declined the fight and will not come out of retirement. He said:

“I’m so happy for Alexandre Pantoja. I’m happy he just got his third title defense... I am not the best flyweight in the world anymore… And I’m happily retired. I ain’t going to be no Jose Aldo, I ain’t going to be no Donald Cerrone coming back to fighting. Ain’t no point to coming back to fighting.”

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (13:27):

