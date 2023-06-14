"I gotta create a scene" - When UFC champion Aljamain Sterling stopped Floyd Mayweather from stealing his girlfriend

In an interview with Barstool Sports, Aljamain Sterling opened up about an incident when Floyd Mayweather tried to steal his girlfriend. The incident happened back in 2016, when 'Funkmaster' was still undefeated, long before he became the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion.

Sterling said that Mayweather sent one of his 'minions' to try and pick up his girlfriend. At first, they sent a 'guy' and when that didn't work, they sent a girl to try and pick up the bantamweight champion's long-term girlfriend and fiancee, Rebecca Cruzz.

Here's what Aljamain Sterling said:

"He sent over a guy first. He told us like - yeah, we could both come down. I'm like, 'Man, I ain't stupid, like, I'm going to come there and you guys are going to try to take her up and push me back. And then, I'm going to feel some type of way and be like, Nah, now I gotta create a scene, you're not about to punk me like that'."

'Funkmaster' continued:

"And, he left and he came back with a girl. And the girl was like, 'Yeah, no really, he said [that] you guys can both come down.' I was like, 'Listen, I know how this scene in this movie goes. You can tell Floyd, he's undefeated in boxing, I'm undefeated in MMA. If you want to figure out what's the better sport, we can find out today.'"

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

A few months out from defending his title against Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling is set for his fourth title defense against the No.2-ranked bantamweight Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. Both fighters have been going after each other on social media for quite some time, so the banter between the two should serve as a good build up for the event.

It will also be interesting to see how their skill-sets matchup, and how well 'Funkmaster' will be able to mix it up against 'Sugar', who is a dangerous striker. Skill-wise, this is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, but both fighters are excellent mixed-martial artists overall.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley on August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced on Tuesday. Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley on August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced on Tuesday. https://t.co/b0fmL3BD1Q

On paper, 'Funkmaster' has all the time spent in the octagon, as well as championship-level experience to beat Sean O'Malley. 'Sugar' has 18 fights in his entire career - that's as many fights as Aljamain Sterling has in the UFC. Based off of that stat alone, the advantage should go to Sterling, particularly if the fight goes to the ground.

However, O'Malley has one of the highest fight-IQs in the bantamweight division. Except for that loss to Marlon Vera where a kick from 'Chito' debilitated O'Malley's ankle (thereby rendering him unable to fight), 'Sugar' has shown excellent fighting skills against opponents like Kris Moutinho, Raulian Paivia and most recently, Petr Yan.

Poll : 0 votes