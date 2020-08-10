Derrick Lewis is the hero we don't deserve, in all aspects. "The Black Beast" set a new record in the UFC heavyweight division, as he secured his 11th KO/TKO finish in his 2nd round stoppage win over Aleksey Oleinik, moving ahead of Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos.

Shortly after his win, the Louisiana native provided yet another golden moment during his post-fight interview with Paul Felder, adding to his ever-increasing reel of post-fight interviews.

Derrick Lewis earned his well-deserved plaudits in a fantastic performance where he secured to go through Oleinik's multiple submission attempts in round 1 and provided a highlight-reel knockout in round 2. But once again he had fans in hysterics during his post-fight interview.

"You have the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history my friend," began UFC pundit Paul Felder.

Looking away from the camera and seemingly unaware that the camera was rolling, Lewis uttered "yeah, I gotta take a sh*t man," before adjusting his headset and saying, "Oh, hello."

Felder was amused to hear that and replied: "We'll get to that in a second, can you hear me, brother?"

"Oh, yeah, yeah," answered Lewis as the interview finally got going. Fans and pundits online were tickled by Lewis yet again.

Fellow heavyweight contender Walt "The Big Ticket" Harris is seemingly another fan of Derrick Lewis' post-fight antics.

I’m just here for the Derrick Lewis post fight interview! #UFCFightNight 😂😂😂 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 9, 2020

Advertisement

Derrick Lewis is the gift that keeps on giving 😂 #UFCVegas6

https://t.co/0LL27wX5xQ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 9, 2020

Derrick Lewis has previously provided some memorable post-fight interviews multiple times. After his last-ditch knockout victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229, "The Black Beast' immediately took his shorts off, telling Joe Rogan his "Balls were hot".

After his last fight, @Thebeast_ufc gave @joerogan a feeling of deja vu 💭



What does Derrick Lewis have in store for #UFCVegas6? pic.twitter.com/arUl10kqAG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 8, 2020

Also after his knockout victory over Travis Browne back in 2017, Lewis called out his opponent's girlfriend, the former Women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

"where's Ronda Rousey fine a** at?" Derrick Lewis said to the interviewer sending everyone into a frenzy.

Jokes aside, Derrick Lewis has been victorious in his last 3 bouts making it 6 in his last 8 bouts, entering the no.1 contender conversation yet again. He has fought for the heavyweight strap before, coming up short against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 back in 2018.

Curtis "Razor" Blaydes has called out Lewis immediately after his win. But Derrick Lewis wants to put some work in before making his return into the octagon again, probably in December.

He wants to lose at least 20lbs of weight from his 265lbs frame before getting back inside the cage.

Speaking on his record feat of heavyweight knockouts, Lewis added at the press conference: "It's crazy. I still can't believe that I've got the most knockouts. It's a crazy feeling because of all the great heavyweights before me.

"Watching Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez, all those guys for all those years. Seeing they didn't accomplish what I did, I've just got to stay humble about it."

As for "The Boa Constrictor" Oleinik, a 74 pro fight veteran, it was a setback after his recent resurgence and a strong start to the year with two back to back wins.

Who should "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis fight when he returns to the octagon? Let us know your thoughts.