"I guess the kick was worth it" - Nina Marie Daniele shares hilarious reaction after viral Alex Pereira video hits "100 million views" 

Popular MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele has a rather fun and wholesome friendship with former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira. With 'Poatan' being the most stone-faced fighter you'll ever see and Daniele one of the most animated social media influencers today, this friendly coupling is quite surprising.

Still, this didn't stop them from creating some of the most entertaining and viral content in MMA media today. One of their most popular videos was when Daniele let Alex Pereira kick her leg with his legendary low kick. To a non-fighter like Daniele, even less than 10% power from 'Poatan' can be devastating.

The MMA internet went nuts on the video, which reached 100 million views. Posting about this remarkable achievement on her Instagram stories, Daniele said:

"100 Million views on this video! I guess the kick was worth it"

Nina-Marie Daniele's Instagram stories. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

The kick left a nasty bruise on Daniele's leg, The MMA media personality is willing to put her body on the line to create compelling content. Her approach to entertainment is truly growing on casual and hardcore fans alike.

Looking back at Alex Pereira's "1%" leg kick on Nina-Marie Daniele

If you're not one of the 100 million people who saw the video of Alex Pereira destroying Nina-Marie Daniele's leg with a low kick, don't fret. We have the video for you. The encounter happened before UFC 303, where 'Poatan' defended his UFC light-heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka via head kick.

Eager to find out how powerful Pereira's signature leg kick truly is, Daniele asked the then-champion to kick her leg with 1% power. Despite the Brazilian KO artist visibly holding back his power and barely putting any effort into the kick, the impact immediately sent the social media influencer to the floor. Writhing in agony, Daniele couldn't get up, even with Pereira's coach, Plinio Cruz, helping her.

The lengths Daniele will go through to entertain us MMA fans deserve an award of some kind. Perhaps next time she'll let Islam Makhachev put her to sleep with his signature D'Arce choke. At this point, we wouldn't be surprised.

Check out Alex Pereira's leg kick below:

