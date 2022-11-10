"I guess some people don't like fun" - Daniel Cormier shares experience commentating in UFC with Joe Rogan

Daniel Cormier has solidified himself as one of the stalwarts of the UFC's commentary team, along with Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

With Rogan set to return to the commentary booth alongside Cormier and Anik for the upcoming UFC 281 event for the first time since September, Cormier shed some light on his experiences calling fights with the stand-up comedian and podcaster.

Sitting down with Ariel Helwani on the The MMA Hour, Cormier stated:

"I love working with these guys...I love working with him [Joe Rogan]. Are you kidding? That's my guy. We have so much fun together, it's the best. You can tell that we're having fun. I guess some people don't like having fun."

'DC' also grilled Helwani about who he thought would win the headliner of UFC 281 between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Helwani stated that he thinks Adesanya will prevail against Pereira, saying:

"MMA is different than kickboxing."

Rogan, Cormier and Anik are all set to sit cageside at the highly anticipated UFC 281 event this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans will be treated to some of the UFC's biggest superstars going head-to-head in an event that promises to bring fireworks.

Daniel Cormier claims Sean O'Malley will likely get the next shot at the bantamweight title

Daniel Cormier is of the opinion that Sean O'Malley will get the next shot at the bantamweight title over former champ-champ.

Sean O'Malley secured a win against the then-No.1-ranked Petr Yan in a controversial decision at UFC 280. While many were unhappy with the judges' decision, Cormier stated that he saw O'Malley go to "war" against Yan.

Speaking on his 3 Rounds with DC! podcast in October, Cormier said that while Cejudo "should be next," it will likely be 'Sugar':

"At the end of the day, Sean O'Malley got his hand raised... For the sport, Henry Cejudo, as the guy who left as a double champion, should be next...but I think it's more than likely to be Sean O'Malley."

'DC' further said:

"Sean O'Malley will be the bigger fight for the championship. It's that simple."

