"I could probably be the guy who entices Khabib to come back" - Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes that he could be the person who can entice Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement.

Former Bellator lightweight champion and longtime MMA competitor Michael Chandler made his UFC debut at UFC 257 in January 2021. Chandler faced high-ranking lightweight Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257, defeating him via first-round TKO.

UFC 257 was headlined by the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor rematch. Poirier emerged victorious in the UFC 257 headlining matchup via second-round TKO.

Speaking to former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub on an edition of Food Truck Diaries, Michael Chandler opened up on a myriad of topics. The new UFC sensation notably spoke about current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov likely being done with MMA. Chandler added, however, that he could entice The Eagle to return to MMA.

“Hats off to Khabib for what he has accomplished. I think it’s time to move on obviously. And now we’re going to see what the heck happens. I wanna show the world that I’m a well-rounded mixed martial artist. I can pick you up, put you down. I can control you there; Submission, doing damage, controlling guys, and knock them out. I think I could probably be the guy who entices Khabib to come back…At least a year down the line.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Michael Chandler reiterated that he aims to continue putting on spectacular performances, which could entice Khabib Nurmagomedov to make an MMA comeback.

Michael Chandler, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the UFC lightweight title

Presently, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler are the four fighters who could find themselves in a UFC lightweight title match in their next Octagon outing.

Nevertheless, none of the four aforementioned fighters can compete for the UFC lightweight title, unless current lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov vacates it or is stripped of it by the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of MMA in October 2020, but he’s yet to either vacate his UFC lightweight title or be stripped of it.