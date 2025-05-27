"I wasn't happy with my performance at all" - Lito Adiwang eager for redemption after tough start to 2025

After a flawless 2023 and 2024, a stretch where he won all three of his matches, Lito Adiwang's momentum and win streak were halted by Keito Yamakita in his first bout this year.

Adiwang absorbed a unanimous decision loss to Yamakita last February at ONE Fight Night 28, which derailed his chance to earn a spot in the top five rankings of the strawweight division.

In a recent talk with ONE Championship, the Filipino MMA star revealed his dismay with his performance against 'Pocket Monk' and how his blunder in his recovery meal played a massive role in that defeat:

"After my last fight, I really wanted to get back quickly. I wasn't happy with my performance at all. I made that critical mistake of loading up on my recovery meal after, and I paid dearly for it."

Prior to this setback, the 'Thunder Kid' was on a three-fight win streak with victories against Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Danial Williams, which regained his stature as one of the most feared and exciting contenders in the 125-pound weight class.

Lito Adiwang shares his desire to fight newly crowned ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu

The SOMA Fight Club representative said that he's done competing at strawweight and targets a move to the flyweight division.

When asked who he wants to face in the new division, Adiwang didn't hesitate to name the newly crowned ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu as his main target. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said:

"It's the perfect time for me to move to flyweight. It's funny because before Yuya Wakamatsu became a champion, I was asked who I wanted to fight if I move up to flyweight, and I said it's Yuya Wakamatsu."

'Little Piranha' is fresh off a spectacular first-round TKO win over Adriano Moraes last March 23 at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

