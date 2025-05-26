Strawweight dynamite Lito Adiwang says now’s the "perfect time" for him to start afresh at flyweight

After making a name for himself at strawweight, Lito Adiwang is ready for a fresh start in the flyweight MMA division. A winner in three of his last four, Adiwang announced following his loss to Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28 that he would move up a weight class, hoping to continue his march toward a ONE world title opportunity.
Since making the announcement, Adiwang has not yet booked his first fight in the new division, but 'Thunder Kid' believes this is the perfect time to make the move, especially after Yuya Wakamatsu's stunning flyweight MMA title victory over Adriano Moraes earlier this year.
"It’s the perfect time for me to move to flyweight," Adiwang said. "It’s funny because before Yuya Wakamatsu became a champion, I was asked who I wanted to fight if I move up to flyweight, and I said it’s Yuya Wakamatsu."
Wakamatsu scored a shocking first-round TKO over Moraes at ONE 172 in Japan, earning him his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Could we see Wakamatsu defend that title against Lito Adiwang in the future? Possibly, but 'Thunder Kid' has some work to do before getting a crack at the flyweight MMA belt.
Lito Adiwang reveals why he's moving up to flyweight after finding success in the strawweight MMA division
Lito Adiwang's decision to move up to flyweight came as a surprise to many, considering his recent success in the strawweight division.
Offering some insight into his decision, Adiwang believes his strike-first style will offer more favorable matches at flyweight rather than trying to compete with the grapple-heavy strawweight contenders.
"Strategically, I also fit in the flyweight division," Adiwang said. "A lot of bad match-ups and counters for me in the strawweight division because the top five are all wrestlers.
Now that we know the why, the only question that remains is, who do you want to see Adiwang face in his flyweight MMA debut?