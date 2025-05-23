Strawweight standout Lito Adiwang ready to ‘mix it up’ with flyweight’s best: "My style will fit here"

After making a name for himself in the strawweight MMA division, Lito Adiwang is ready to test his skills at flyweight. A winner in three of his last four, 'Thunder Kid' recently revealed that after coming up short in his most recent outing against Keito Yamakita, he would be moving up a weight class as he continues to pursue 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Speaking with the promotion, Adiwang offered some insight into his decision, suggesting that the flyweight division's slew of sluggers will make for much more favorable matchups compared to the strawweight division's grapple-heavy contenders. Adiwang said:

"Strategically, I also fit in the flyweight division. A lot of bad match-ups and counters for me in the strawweight division because the top five are all wrestlers.

He added:

"Here in the flyweight division, most are strikers, and I feel like my style will fit here. I won’t be afraid to mix it up."

A reduced weight will allow Lito Adiwang to focus on other things ahead of flyweight debut

Of course, a new crop of opponents willing to stand and trade with him isn't the only advantage Lito Adiwang expects to gain from making the move up. In the aforementioned interview, he further stated:

"I'm excited to see what’s in store for me. I'm excited to see the possibilities. I'm even up to moving at flyweight, and I think it will actually be better for me. Since I won’t be cutting too much weight, I can focus on a whole lot of other things."

Lito Adiwang has not yet booked his first flyweight fight inside the Circle, but 'Thunder Kid' could quickly make a place in his new division with a win over one of its top-five contenders. Hu Yong, Reece McLaren, Sanzhar Zakirov, Danny Kingad, and Adriano Moraes, all of them are currently ranked and could make for an intriguing matchup with the Filipino fan favorite.

Who do you want to see the Soma Fight Club standout square off with in his divisional debut?

