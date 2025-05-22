"Stay composed and relaxed" - Lito Adiwang focuses on efficiency improvements after Keito Yamakita setback

Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of number four-ranked contender Keito Yamakita last February at ONE Fight Night 28 and came up short to crack a spot in the division's rankings.

Because of this setback, Lito Adiwang was sent crashing back to Earth after stringing up three straight victories.

This also helped him step back and assess the things he needed to improve on. 'Thunder Kid' identified the biggest improvement in his game, and he revealed it to ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Looking at the fight proper, I can admit that I was outworked on the ground. I guess I have to go back on more drills when it comes to my grappling. I have to stay composed and relaxed, I have to find a way to save strength while escaping."

Despite the loss to the 'Pocket Monk,' Adiwang remains one of the most feared contenders throughout the weight class because of his elite striking skills, which are amplified by his incredible power.

Keito Yamakita gives Lito Adiwang massive credit for surviving his relentless attack

Following their showdown at ONE Fight Night 28, the Japanese MMA star has tipped his hat off to the SOMA Fight Club representative for surviving his attacks throughout their three-round match.

The We-affiliated athlete acknowledged the work that Adiwang has put in to improve his grappling skills and then proceeded to give him his well-deserved praise for not giving up and yielding to his constant pursuit of a submission finish, as he told Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post in his post-fight interview:

"First of all, I want to say that Adiwang is a very tough athlete. There are lots of situations where I could have finished him, but he endured everything. That's what made me tired, it was a very tiring fight."

