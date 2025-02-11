Keito Yamakita says Lito Adiwang's grit is second to none: "Could have finished him, but he endured everything"

Japanese MMA talent Keito Yamakita may have secured the unanimous decision win over Filipino stalwart Lito Adiwang during their strawweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but it didn't come easy for him.

According to Yamakita, Adiwang's toughness and perseverance were on full display during their three-round scrap, thus he couldn't help but give him credit for it.

'Pocket Monk' gave the 'Thunder Kid' his well-deserved flowers during his post-fight interview with the Bangkok Post, as he stated:

"First of all, I want to say that Adiwang is a very tough athlete. There are lots of situations where I could have finished him, but he endured everything. That's what made me tired, it was a very tiring fight."

Watch Keito Yamakita's full interview here:

The win has not only extended Yamakita's current consecutive victories to three and maintained his place in the top five rankings of the weight class but also halted Adiwang's three-fight win streak.

Keito Yamakita stayed true to his promise of being careful in grappling exchanges with Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28

Before his crucial matchup with Adiwang, the We representative said in an interview with ONE Championship that he would be cautious of his grappling battle with Adiwang, as he stated:

"He's won by submission, too. So I'll need to handle the grappling situations carefully."

The Tokyo native stayed true to this promise by not giving the SOMA Fight Club-affiliated athlete an inch of breathing space during their match, as Keito Yamakita proceeded to dominate that area with several near-submission finishes.

Furthermore, once he got a hold of Adiwang's legs and foot, he didn't let go of it, which added frustration to his opponent, who was known to be a striker.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 via the free event replay.

