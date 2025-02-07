“He’s won by submission” - Keito Yamakita says he cannot underestimate Lito Adiwang’s underrated grappling skills

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship strawweight MMA contender 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita of Japan is heading into his toughest test yet in the world's largest martial arts organization when he faces the dangerous 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang.

The former Team Lakay standout is widely considered one of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship, but Yamakita says Adiwang is more than just a striker. He's also adept in the grappling arts.

As such, 'Pocket Monk' isn't looking to underestimate his opponent by any means, and will approach their fight with a level of caution.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"He’s won by submission, too. So I’ll need to handle the grappling situations carefully."

Yamakita and Adiwang are set to face off at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Keito Yamakita on the key to beating Lito Adiwang: "I need to show active striking"

Make no mistake about it, Keito Yamakita's game plan against Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend will be to take the Filipino down and pound him out.

But in order to do that, Yamakita believes he needs to earn Adiwang's respect on the feet.

He told ONE Championship:

"I need to show active striking. So, while I’ll show I’m ready to compete in striking, my main goal is still to look for submissions in the clinch."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Keito Yamakita's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.