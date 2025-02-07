  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He’s won by submission” - Keito Yamakita says he cannot underestimate Lito Adiwang’s underrated grappling skills

“He’s won by submission” - Keito Yamakita says he cannot underestimate Lito Adiwang’s underrated grappling skills

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 07, 2025 05:40 GMT
Keito Yamakita and Lito Adiwang - Photo by ONE Championship
Keito Yamakita and Lito Adiwang - Photo by ONE Championship

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship strawweight MMA contender 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita of Japan is heading into his toughest test yet in the world's largest martial arts organization when he faces the dangerous 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang.

The former Team Lakay standout is widely considered one of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship, but Yamakita says Adiwang is more than just a striker. He's also adept in the grappling arts.

As such, 'Pocket Monk' isn't looking to underestimate his opponent by any means, and will approach their fight with a level of caution.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"He’s won by submission, too. So I’ll need to handle the grappling situations carefully."

Yamakita and Adiwang are set to face off at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Keito Yamakita on the key to beating Lito Adiwang: "I need to show active striking"

Make no mistake about it, Keito Yamakita's game plan against Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend will be to take the Filipino down and pound him out.

But in order to do that, Yamakita believes he needs to earn Adiwang's respect on the feet.

He told ONE Championship:

"I need to show active striking. So, while I’ll show I’m ready to compete in striking, my main goal is still to look for submissions in the clinch."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Keito Yamakita's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी