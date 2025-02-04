WATCH: Japanese dynamo Keito Yamakita unleashes submission magic in sublime finish of Jeremy Miado in Qatar

Japanese MMA star Keito Yamakita is one of the most recognizable names in ONE Championship's strawweight MMA division, thanks to his exemplary grappling techniques. His best performance yet was against Jeremy Miado at ONE 166: Qatar in March 2024.

Yamakita showcased the full extent of his fight IQ when he caught the Filipino brawler in a bulldog choke and used the cage wall as leverage to force 'The Jaguar' to submit.

Check out the brilliant sequence below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Submitting Miado was a significant achievement for the fourth-ranked ONE strawweight MMA competitor, as it marked his first finish in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

In August of the same year, 'Pocket Monk' shared the Circle with countryman and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Yosuke Saruta. The all-Japanese showdown went down to the wire, with Yamakita eventually taking home the split-decision victory.

The Reversal Gym Shinjuku Me and We affiliate will have a shot at improving his winning streak to three at the expense of strawweight MMA mainstay Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Lito Adiwang promises new version of himself versus Keito Yamakita

Lito Adiwang takes great pride in finding ways to reinvent himself. His commitment to improvement has him vowing to show a brand new side to him in his matchup with Keito Yamakita inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Thunder Kid' said as much in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

"We have the changes right now, we'll see. I will just go, do my best, and showcase a different version of me to show that I am not just all about striking. I have more tricks up my sleeve."

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.