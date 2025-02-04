  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Japanese dynamo Keito Yamakita unleashes submission magic in sublime finish of Jeremy Miado in Qatar

WATCH: Japanese dynamo Keito Yamakita unleashes submission magic in sublime finish of Jeremy Miado in Qatar

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 04, 2025 15:43 GMT
Keito Yamakita taking the back of Jeremy Miado. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Keito Yamakita taking the back of Jeremy Miado. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Japanese MMA star Keito Yamakita is one of the most recognizable names in ONE Championship's strawweight MMA division, thanks to his exemplary grappling techniques. His best performance yet was against Jeremy Miado at ONE 166: Qatar in March 2024.

Yamakita showcased the full extent of his fight IQ when he caught the Filipino brawler in a bulldog choke and used the cage wall as leverage to force 'The Jaguar' to submit.

Check out the brilliant sequence below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Submitting Miado was a significant achievement for the fourth-ranked ONE strawweight MMA competitor, as it marked his first finish in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

In August of the same year, 'Pocket Monk' shared the Circle with countryman and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Yosuke Saruta. The all-Japanese showdown went down to the wire, with Yamakita eventually taking home the split-decision victory.

The Reversal Gym Shinjuku Me and We affiliate will have a shot at improving his winning streak to three at the expense of strawweight MMA mainstay Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Lito Adiwang promises new version of himself versus Keito Yamakita

Lito Adiwang takes great pride in finding ways to reinvent himself. His commitment to improvement has him vowing to show a brand new side to him in his matchup with Keito Yamakita inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Thunder Kid' said as much in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

"We have the changes right now, we'll see. I will just go, do my best, and showcase a different version of me to show that I am not just all about striking. I have more tricks up my sleeve."

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी