"I was doing very harsh trainings" - Abdulla Dayakaev says he put himself through the wringer to prep for Saemapetch

Surging bantamweight Muay Thai contender Abdulla Dayakaev reaped the sweet victory from his rigorous training camp against Saemapetch Fairtex last Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 31 during their Muay Thai scrap inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dayakaev scored a second-round TKO win over Saemapetch to extend his win streak to three and improve his ONE Championship record to seven wins and one loss.

After the biggest win of his young career, the 23-year-old Russian athlete talked to Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview and narrated how he prepared well for this match against the former world title challenger. He said:

"Yeah, I trained really hard for this fight. You know, I've gone through the camp, training camp, and I was doing very harsh trainings with my coaches. I made weight."

Check out Abdulla Dayakaev's interview below:

This incredible performance and outstanding victory could have potentially earned Dayakaev a showdown with a ranked opponent in his next bout under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Abdulla Dayakaev draws path toward ONE Championship gold by calling out two ranked contenders

During the same post-fight interview with Nick Atkin, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout plotted his path toward the coveted 26-pound golden belt by calling out for a showdown with either Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon or Felipe Lobo.

Rambolek and Lobo are the No. 5 and No.4 ranked contenders in the bantamweight division, and Dayakaev thinks that if he can get past them, he could make serious noise for a world title shot. He said:

"No, for me doesn't matter which fight. I think now I want I can be in top five. I want to fight with Rambolek and Felipe Lobo. I want to be a champion this division."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

