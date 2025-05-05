"Literally a slaughter" - Fans feel the brutish power Abdulla Dayakaev unleashed on Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 31

Abdulla Dayakaev received his well-deserved flowers from ONE Championship fans after producing one of the best comeback knockouts of the year against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Dayakaev got caught early in the second round as Saemapetch dropped him with a nasty punch-kick combo. The hometown hero attempted to walk down the Russian to gain the stoppage, but his efforts were rewarded with a knockdown courtesy of a right hand to the temple.
Though the Fairtex Training Center product was able to get to his feet, Dayakaev swarmed him on the ropes, which forced referee Olivier Coste to call off the bout.
Watch the comeback below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Fans acknowledged the Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate's never-say-die spirit in the comments section, writing:
"It's not a comeback at all. Literally a slaughter."
"Nasty exchange 🔥🔥"
"The beast."
"Damn. I felt that."
"Power and Character in one person!💥🔥"
ISKA and WBC world champion Mehdi Zatout also took to the comments section to praise his ward on a job well done:
"Proud of you @dayakaev1 Alhamdoullilah always thanks to Allah for everything."
Abdulla Dayakaev is now on a three-fight winning streak
Aside from a spectacular finish of a well-respected veteran in ONE's Muay Thai ranks, Abdulla Dayakaev's TKO win over Saemapetch allowed him to extend his winning streak to three.
This was a momentous outcome for Dayakaev as this bout was his first since officially being signed to ONE's main roster following a stellar knockout of Alessio Malatesta in February, earning him a six-figure ONE contract.
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.