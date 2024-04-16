WATCH: Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee sends his coach Mehdi Zatout flying with soul-crushing teep kick in training

ONE Championship lightweight Muay Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee has high hopes for his career. His next bout will see him compete in just a few weeks at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Sharing the ring with him inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be Dmitry Menshikov.

Sinsamut is looking to earn his way back into the lightweight Muay Thai world title picture after failing in his last two attempts against Regian Eersel, and he has since produced a two-fight winning streak.

With his sights fixed on greatness, the Venum Training Camp fighter saw fit to enlist the help of Algerian Muay Thai legend Mehdi Zatout, whom fans last saw at ONE 166 defeating Zuhayr Al-Qahtani in a catchweight boxing bout.

Zatout is currently back to being a full-time coach and felt the power that Sinsamut possessed during training camp in Thailand. The 40-year-old was sent flying across the ring by way of a lung-crushing teep kick, which ONE Championship shared on Instagram.

Sinsamut reveals how he dealt with losses to Regian Eersel

Already a year removed since he last fought 'The Immortal' for his lightweight Muay Thai world title, Sinsamut admitted late last year that it took some time for him to compose himself.

Sinsamut shared in an interview that he felt like a disappointment after losing twice to Eersel, but he was reinvigorated by his nephews and the kids at his gym.

Determined more than ever to keep chasing after his dreams, Sinsamut is eyeing a definitive finish of Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22 and a return to world championship contender status.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Who's your pick to win at ONE Fight Night 22? Sinsamut Dmitry Menshikov 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback