ONE 166: Qatar - Early results from the Lusail Sports Arena

ONE Championship delivered another spectacular night of fights as the promotion opened its account in another new country with ONE 166: Qatar this Friday, March 1.

Headlined by three massive ONE world title fights, fans in attendance and those watching worldwide were treated to six early contests competing across four disciplines inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Knockouts and submissions were aplenty as fighters from all walks of life were determined to leave their mark at arguably the most iconic card in Qatar.

Keito Yamakita got the night started with a big win over former No.5-ranked strawweight MMA standout Jeremy Miado. Yamakita put his ground game on display early and scored a submission victory via bulldog choke with just under a minute to go in the opening round.

In the second fight of the night, Shinji Suzuki defeated Han Zi Hao via unanimous decision in bantamweight Muay Thai action. It was his first win under the ONE banner after coming up short in his promotional debut in September.

ONE Championship newcomer Ali Saldoev provided the global fanbase with a second highlight-reel finish of the night, landing a brutal body shot on Zakaria El Jamari before unleashing a vicious left hook that planted his opponent on the canvas less than a minute into round two.

In the evening’s lone submission grappling showcase, Brazilian black belt Cleber Sousa got his first win under the ONE banner, submitting IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai via armbar just past the halfway point of the 10-minute matchup. It was the 87th career victory of Sousa’s career.

Vladimir Kuzmin scored his second straight victory and third overall under the ONE banner, besting Zafer Sayik via unanimous decision following a three-round war in the art of eight limbs.

Last but not least, ONE veteran Mehdi Zatout enjoyed a debut to remember in the sweet science against undefeated Zuhayr Al-Qahtani, handing the Middle East boxing star his first career loss in their catchweight boxing clash.

Complete early results from ONE 166: Qatar

Keito Yamakita defeated Jeremy Miado via submission (bulldog choke) at 4:04 of round one (strawweight - MMA)

Shinji Suzuki defeated Han Zi Hao via unanimous decision (bantamweight - Muay Thai)

Ali Saldoev defeated Zakaria El Jamari via TKO (body shot to left hook) at 0:51 of round two (137.75lb catchweight - Muay Thai

Cleber Sousa defeated Osamah Almarwai via submission (armbar) at 5:31 (flyweight - submission grappling)

Vladimir Kuzmin defeated Zafer Sayik via unanimous decision (147.75lb catchweight - Muay Thai)

Mehdi Zatout defeated Zuhayr Al-Qahtani via unanimous decision (147lb catchweight - boxing)