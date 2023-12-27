Sportskeeda picks: ONE Championship’s best MMA knockout of 2023

Everybody loves a good old knockout and ONE Championship certainly delivered plenty of amazing ones through its world-class mixed martial arts divisions in 2023.

While KOs from headshots will always be entertaining, the seldom-seen body shot finishes are somewhat more satisfying to watch, especially when done at the highest level.

As we all know by now, three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex is a savage when it comes to body shots and arguably has the best liver blows in the game.

The Thai megastar once again relied on her Sunday punch to achieve history and claim the atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 last September against the tough Ham Seo Hee.

Let’s take a closer look at why Stamp Fairtex is the clear winner of Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship best MMA knockout of 2023.

Stamp proves body blows are just as lethal as headshots by finishing Ham Seo Hee

Ham Seo Hee entered this world title bout with a perfect 3-0 record under the ONE banner.

‘Hamzzang’ was also TKO’ed only once in 34 career matches, up until Stamp took away her cloak of invincibility.

After narrowly escaping an armbar from Stamp in round 2, Ham met her demise in the third canto after being on the receiving end of the Thai’s hellish body assault.

Stamp delivered a nasty knee strike to the sternum of Ham that forced her to retreat in pain.

Learning from her past mistakes against Angela Lee, the relentless Stamp kept attacking the body this time around, landing two more brutal punches that knocked the wind out of Ham.

Rewatch Stamp Fairtex’s chaotically beautiful destruction of Ham Seo Hee, here: