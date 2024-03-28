"I hate that f*cking place" - Former champ expresses his discontent at UFC events being held at The Apex

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley considers all fights at The Apex as exhibitions.

There have been 10 UFC events in 2024, with six inside the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although some fans enjoy the venue, legendary MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and others have voiced their frustrations, claiming Dana White and company should revert to their traveling-heavy schedule.

Earlier this week, Helwani shared a clip on Instagram of him saying this on The MMA Hour:

"It's just the f*cking Apex, man. I don't know what else to say. I don't even know how to put it into words... Can we just go back to how it was in 2019, beginning of 2020? Every event was on the road, and to the people who say, 'At least we get the events.' No, every event was on the road back then. All over the world, city to city. Why do we still have to have these events at The Apex. It drives me insane."

Woodley commented on Helwani's Instagram post with the following message:

"I hated that f*cking place. I just count all them exhibitions."

Woodley fought in sold-out arenas for most of his UFC tenure. Yet, he racked up experience at the promotion's Apex facility at the end of his career, with his last three fights in the building.

'The Chosen One' lost all of his appearances in the smaller octagon before parting ways with the worldwide leader in MMA.

Watch Helwani's entire rant on The Apex below:

What is the next UFC event being held in The Apex?

Following UFC 299, the promotion held back-to-back events inside The Apex during mid-March. Later this week, a fight night will take place inside the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before returning to the controversial venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On April 6, the UFC returns to their Apex for a fight night event headlined by Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis. Allen was initially supposed to face Marvin Vettori before the latter pulled out with an injury.

As a result, Allen will have an opportunity to avenge one of his two losses in the octagon. In December 2021, Curtis secured a second-round knockout against 'All In' to solidify his spot as a fighter to watch at 185 pounds.