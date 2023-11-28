“I haven’t lost too much fitness” - Alexander Volkanovski rebounds from Islam Makhachev KO with positive sparring session

Alexander Volkanovski opened up about the positive sparring session he had as he returned to training following his knockout loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

The reigning UFC featherweight champion uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, describing how his body reacted after a short layoff from training. 'Volk' mentioned that he felt great to be sparring again and is following all the protocols to ensure he is safe.

He said:

"Obviously had to follow all the protocols, concussion, back to training. So, followed all the protocols to a tee, no symptoms, kept it rolling...Felt real good. No knocks, no symptoms still. So, we're rolling. We're going to keep this baby rolling. Very very happy with it." [0:06 - 0:31]

Alexander Volkanovski also brought up that his conditioning and overall fitness haven't been drastically affected since the knockout loss to Islam Makhachev. He mentioned that his doctors have been making sure he continues to follow the protocols and that he is eager to return to his full training routine, saying:

"I feel great. I was able to train the whole way through, so I haven't lost too much fitness, which is good. We've still got plenty of time before we even get into camp. Now I get to ease back into a full training schedule and then we get to roll into camp." [0:52 - 1:09]

It will be interesting to see how Alexander Volkanovski performs when he defends his featherweight title, as he will be returning to a division that he has been dominant in.

Check out the full video:

Alexander Volkanovski outlines his training camp for UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski recently outlined how he intends to prepare for his upcoming featherweight title defense against Ilia Topuria.

In the aforementioned video, 'Volk' indicated that he will be spacing out his training camp for his bout with Topuria, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 298 on February 17. He mentioned that he is planning to begin his camp earlier and then take time off to vacation with his family before returning for the final weeks of camp, saying:

"I'm gonna have a bigger [training] camp, this one...I might have a little break halfway through the camp with the family...I think I'm gonna do a big stint early, have a little break for Christmas...And that last month and a bit just getting straight back into it and going hard." [1:11 - 1:34]

Tweet regarding UFC 298