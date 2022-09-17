"I haven’t sh*t my pants yet, but..." - When Joe Rogan complained about severe diarrhea after experimenting with carnivore diet 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a man of many talents. He is a successful podcaster, comedian, and hunting enthusiast, among other things. The 55-year-old also happens to be a fitness freak.

Joe Rogan is a firm believer in the health benefits of the carnivore diet and has followed the dietary style a few times in the past. In a 2020 Instagram post, he laid out the good and bad sides of his full-meat diet.

The UFC commentator revealed that uncontrollable diarrhea was one of the unfortunate side-effects of his carnivore diet:

"There’s really only one bad thing, and that thing is diarrhea... With regular diarrhea, I would compare it to a fire you see coming a block or two away and you have the time to make an escape, whereas this carnivore diet is like out of nowhere. The fire is coming through the cracks, your doorknob is red hot, and all hope is lost. I haven’t s**t my pants yet, but I’ve come to accept that if I keep going with this diet, it’s just a matter of time before we lose a battle."

However, Rogan also mentioned that the diet was helping him achieve higher energy levels throughout the day.

In episode #1424 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) with Tom Papa, the podcaster explained that with a carnivore diet, one did not have the constant energy crashes associated with carbohydrate-rich foods. The 55-year-old further revealed that the diet even helped him in combating the skin condition vitiligo.

Listen to the full JRE episode below:

When Jordan Peterson told Joe Rogan how a carnivore diet helped him for the better

During episode #1139 of the JRE, Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson told Joe Rogan that a carnivore diet helped him cure his sleep apnea, lose weight and regulate his mood swings.

Peterson informed the podcast host that he started following a modified low-carb carnivore diet after his daughter suggested it to him:

"I went on a really low-carb diet. I stopped snoring the first week... that just quit and that's a big deal right... because if you snore, you have sleep apnea... Next, I started waking up in the mornings... Then I lost seven pounds the first month... and I had gone a whole year on a sugar-free diet and didn't lose any weight... and my psoriasis disappeared and I had floaters in my right eye and they cleared up."

The clinical psychologist added that he eventually moved to a full carnivore diet at his daughter's suggestion. Peterson claimed that the diet eventually cured his anxiety issues:

"Although I was getting better physically... in radical ways I was having a b***h of a time regulating my mood... And she [his daughter] said to me, quit eating greens... Within a week I was 25% less anxious in the morning. Within two weeks 75% and I've been better every single day."

Listen to the full episode below:

