"I hooked up with your girlfriend" - When Jake Paul ridiculed 'b**ch' Dillon Danis for altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis. The two have been feuding for several years now and waste no opportunity to take shots at each other on social media.

One of the most consequential moments in their ongoing rivalry was when 'The Problem Child' mocked the Bellator welterweight contender for his altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Dagestani grappling maestro's momentous fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul slammed Dillon Danis for using him and his brother, Logan Paul, to gain popularity and put the jiu-jitsu savant on blast for his antics during the McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 229. The YouTuber-turned-boxer also claimed he had a secret fling with Danis' former girlfriend.

In an interview with TMZ in October 2019, Jake Paul took shots at Dillon Danis while trying to set up a boxing match between the two. Lambasting the Bellator welterweight, Paul said:

"The only reason anyone knows who he is is because he's used me and my brother's name to make a name for himself. He got punched in the face by Khabib. Dillon, I know you're watching this, and just remember, you're still a bi**h, and I hooked up with your girlfriend."

Jake Paul says Dillon Danis was simply a "puppet" used by Logan Paul to sell their fight

Jake Paul recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing match. 'The Problem Child' shared his thoughts on Danis attacking his brother's fiancee, Nina Agdal, as a way to promote the contest and claimed 'El Jefe' was ultimately just a vehicle to sell the fight.

Danis is set to face Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match this weekend in Manchester. Over the past several weeks, 'El Jefe' has been posting old pictures of Agdal with her former partners all over his social media to get under Paul's skin.

However, after his relentless trolling reached a boiling point, the Danish supermodel filed a lawsuit against the Bellator welterweight and was granted a restraining order against him by a New Jersey court. Danis recently claimed that he's being financially suffocated by the lawsuits and needs $400,000 for legal fees.

During a recent episode of the Full Send podcast, Jake Paul shared his two cents on the matter and revealed that Logan Paul expected this behavior from Dillon Danis. He said:

"It’s attacking Nina, it’s building hype for the fight. He’s creating this whole troll army, creating all of these memes, and this is why Logan picked him because obviously, he talks a lot of s**t... So, he sells fights and we’ll see if he shows up, but at the end of the day, it’s made this fight massive."

