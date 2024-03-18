Current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade revealed that he is at the tail end of his recovery from an injury he suffered to his neck and shoulders. This development confirms his close return to full training and preparation for his next fight.

Andrade openly talked about this during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA and explained the struggle he experienced when he was still going through identifying the specific injury he suffered from.

'Wonder Boy' narrated:

"And then I went to see the doctors and now I'm recovering. It's been tough, it hasn't been an easy injury to deal with because I was talking to a lot of doctors and we couldn't specify what was specifically the main reason I was feeling pain, why I was feeling pain in my neck and shoulder. But with a lot of physiotherapy and medication, I've been able to get back stronger and now I hope to get over it very soon."

The 26-year-old Brazilian sensation is coming off a second-round knockout setback from Jonathan Haggerty in their champion-versus-champion showdown at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 2023. There, he came up short of becoming a two-sport world champion.

It was Fabricio Andrade's first loss in the world's largest martial arts organization after previously winning his first six bouts, beating Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John Lineker.

Fabricio Andrade targets mid-year return to ONE Championship, says he is slowly coming back to training

Fabricio Andrade's full recovery from the hernia injury coincides with his targeted return to action. He previously claimed that he wants to return in May or June of this year to once again fight inside the cage or the ring.

During this stretch, he enjoys watching the action from the sidelines but was left in awe by the literal last-second replacement fight of his former rival, John Lineker, against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 this past January in an openweight MMA fight.

