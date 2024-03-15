Fabricio Andrade targets ONE Championship return in late May or early June: "I'm slowly getting back into training"

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is slowly returning to his peak form after sustaining a second-round knockout loss to Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

Andrade recently talked to Sportskeeda MMA about his in an interview and revealed his target timetable for a possible return to action, as he stated:

"As things are going, now I'm finally seeing a bit of light, things are going well. I'm slowly getting back into training, and if everything goes well, I hope to be fighting at the end of May or beginning of June."

'Wonder Boy' dared to be a two-sport world champion in his previous outing, but 'The General' outclassed him and gave him his first defeat under the world's largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in July 2020.

Before that forgettable setback, the 26-year-old Brazilian megastar left a blazing trail in the bantamweight MMA division by beating Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John Lineker on his way to becoming the undisputed king of the weight class.

Additionally, Fabricio Andrade recorded an incredible finish rate of 83 percent, which established his dominance in the stacked division.

Fabricio Andrade wants to regain the hunger that led him to become a world champion

Following that loss to Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade was sent back crashing to earth and served a reality check that he needed to keep on improving his skills to sustain his success at the highest level possible.

The Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai representative also wants to regain the hunger that he had before he realized his dream of winning the 26-pound golden belt, where he sent his opponents to the shadow realm with his power.