“I believe I'm the best in the world” – Fabricio Andrade wants to rediscover form that earned him bantamweight MMA gold

Three months after receiving his first-ever ONE Championship defeat at the hands of rival Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade is now focused on redeeming himself and proving that he is the best in the world.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Wonder Boy’ discussed several things, including his mission to return in his most dangerous form and remain hungry to achieve great things.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion stated:

“I still have a lot of things to do and when I'm at my best, I believe I'm the best in the world, so I need to keep proving that and to continue doing great things, you know, like I was doing before the belt you know; hungry, come knocking people out, staying active.”

See the full interview below:

Before sustaining that second-round knockout loss to ‘The General', the 26-year-old Brazilian star has dominated the bantamweight MMA division by scoring five finishes in six of his matches en route to becoming the undisputed king of the 145-pound division.

Andrade’s pile of wins includes John Lineker (twice), Kwon Won Il, Li Kai Wen, Shoko Sato, and Mark Abelardo.

Fabricio Andrade believes teammate Felipe Lobo could beat Jonathan Haggerty

Andrade’s teammate, Felipe Lobo, will have the opportunity to avenge his loss to Haggerty when he challenges the two-sport world champion for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19.

Lobo is currently the No.3-ranked divisional contender and officially booked his shot when he confronted Haggerty inside the ring after he defeated Andrade inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A few months later, they will be headlining an event for ONE Championship and settling their animosity.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime.