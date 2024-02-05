“We could see a very good upset” – Fabricio Andrade says teammate Felipe Lobo can end Jonathan Haggerty’s reign

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade may have lost to Jonathan Haggerty during their showdown for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title last November, but he is confident that his teammate Felipe Lobo can avenge his loss.

Andrade sustained a second-round knockout to Haggerty and missed the opportunity to be the latest member of the two-sport world champion club of ONE Championship after his loss inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Wonder Boy’ suggested that he's anticipating a big upset in the main event clash between ‘The General’ and ‘Demolition Man’. The pair are slated to headline ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, which goes down inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

The 26-year-old Brazilian star identified the factors that could see Lobo becoming the new undisputed king of the division, as he said:

“He got his first shot against Nong-O, you know, it didn't go his way, now he got another shot, you know, he's training hard, he's prepared and I think Haggerty is underestimating him, you know, so we could see a very good upset there.”

See the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade enjoyed a homecoming in Brazil and reconnected with his old coach

Despite the defeat to Haggerty in his previous fight that stained his perfect ONE Championship record, Andrade was able to enjoy his trip back home to Brazil, where he was welcomed by his family and friends for a homecoming.

Additionally, the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai representative was able to reconnect with one of his first coaches, Marcelo Serpente, who encouraged him to compete and pursue a career in professional fighting.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.