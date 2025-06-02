"I hope she gets fired", "Team Nina" - MMA fans divided as Nina-Marie Daniele spins Merab Dvalishvili around in playful training moment

MMA fans tend to pick a side with Nina-Marie Daniele's content, with seemingly no middle ground. She was spotted flipping over Merab Dvalishvili during training ahead of the UFC bantamweight champion's fight against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316.

The wild moment, captured on her podcast just days before the fight, has divided the fans. While some fans love the entertainment, others have perceived it as crossing the line.

As Dvalishvili prepares for the rematch against O’Malley, he decided to loosen up with a dose of Nina Drama. That included teaching her wrestling takedowns, trading submissions, and even sparring, where Daniele nearly hurt herself trying to keep up.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Several fans reacted to the Instagram post with divided reactions, writing:

"Team Nina."

"I hope she gets fired eventually."

"Her footwork has gotten a ton better."

"This promo ain’t promoting, it’s demoting the fight."

"Is being featured with Nina Drama a good predictor of losing your title fight?"

"Bros gonna beat Nina drama by decision."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the video of Nina-Marie Daniele and Merab Dvaishvili training together. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

The rest of the podcast was funny, chaotic, and on-brand with Daniele's content. The pair talked about traveling to Georgia after the fight, Daniele wanting to eat local cuisine, ride horses, and soak in the culture. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is gearing up for the second defense of his bantamweight title after capturing the throne from O'Malley at UFC 306 and defending it against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Merab Dvalishvili plans trip with Nina-Marie Daniele to Georgia after UFC 316

With UFC 316 around the corner, Merab Dvalishvili already has plans for what comes next. After facing Sean O’Malley, Merab told Nina-Marie Daniele he’s heading to Georgia and taking her along.

He revealed plans to teach Daniele how to cook traditional Georgian food, dance, and ride horses. Daniele also joked about becoming a cultured woman by the time she returns. Dvailishvili said:

"Make sure buy pay-per-view. It's going to be a good fight. Good fight. I'm hungry. Sean [O'Malley] is hungry... After my fight, we're going to Georgia...To learn how to cook. How to dance and how to ride horses... Let's go."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (18:30):

