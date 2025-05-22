"I hope you're looking forward to witnessing my strength" - Kaito guarantees explosive start to life at ONE Championship

Japanese striking menace Kaito has encouraged everyone to tune in on May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109 for his ONE Championship debut against Mohammad Siasarani at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a featherweight kickboxing match.

According to Kaito, he's ready to showcase his talents on Asia primetime on the global stage because it is going to be his first match in a long time, and he shared this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship:

"This is my first fight in a while that everyone will see, so I hope you're looking forward to witnessing my strength. I'm confident I can demonstrate it properly, and I definitely will."

The former Shoot Boxing and Rise Championships titleholder is looking to make a dream debut under the world's largest martial arts organization and potentially earn a spot in the promotion's main roster.

Kaito explains why his fight with Marat Grigorian fell off twice

The 27-year-old contender was supposed to make his ONE Championship debut last March 23 at ONE 172 against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian, but it was scrapped.

Also, he said that he was supposed to fight him this month, but again, it ultimately went down the drain. In his recent talk with ONE Championship, Kaito revealed that he's still disappointed that their paths haven't crossed again:

"I'm still a bit annoyed, to be honest. But I've always thought he's genuinely a strong fighter and definitely one of the top fighters in the world, so I was really looking forward to fighting him. When that fight fell through, I was disappointed and received various criticism, but when I first got an offer for May, it was for Grigorian, so I was excited thinking we would finally fight, but that also didn't work out due to timing issues."

Fans can watch all the action live at ONE Friday Fights 109 via ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and via watch.onefc.com.

