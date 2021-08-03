"I hope he tries to take my cap" - Tommy Fury plans on catching Jake Paul with a left hook in another 'Gotcha Hat' incident

Tommy Fury has been very vocal about Jake Paul ever since 'The Problem Child' made his way into the combat sports community. Ahead of his upcoming fight on Jake Paul's undercard, Fury opened up about his plans to bait the younger Paul brother into stealing his hat so that he can deck him like Floyd Mayweather.

Harking back at Jake Paul's infamous 'Gotcha Hat' moment with 'Money,' Tommy Fury admitted that he is counting on 'The Problem Child' to steal his hat. Similar to the boxing legend, Fury plans to land a hard left hook on Paul.

"I am wearing a cap. I'm gonna do it on purpose and I hope he tries to take it so I can hit him with a left hook like Floyd Mayweather did and send him crying again. He took a little bit of a shot around the eye and he went off into the changing room, crying with a red face," quipped Fury.

The challenge has been issued to be @jakepaul 🍿@tommytntfury plans on wearing a hat during Fight Week and says that if his rival tries to repeat Floyd Mayweather antics he will get a left hook 😤 pic.twitter.com/BusyJb0blb — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 3, 2021

Tommy Fury lobbying to fight Jake Paul

Fury and Paul have been going back and forth, trading verbal blows on social media. Fury hopes that this trash talk can eventually put him on a collision course with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

From posting call-outs on social media to getting the likes of Tyson Fury and Shaquille O'Neal supporting his claim to a fight, Tommy Fury has done it all. However, Jake Paul has drawn an apathetic figure till now. As far as Paul is concerned, Fury lacks the star power that 'The Problem Child' needs to rise to greater heights.

Fans and pundits of the sweet science have been at war with the Paul brothers ever since they forayed into the squared circle. What's more, they have been begging the social media sensations to fight a true boxer to establish their legitimacy in the community.

Tommy Fury boasts a pro-boxing record of 6-0 and several fans believe this is the fight that Jake Paul needs to earn his seat at the big boy table. But whether or not he heeds the call remains to be seen.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh