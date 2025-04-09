“I hurt him” - Regian Eersel confident he delivered more damage in emphatic grudge match win over Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel was extremely confident heading into the judges' scorecards in his trilogy match with Alexis Nicolas.

Ad

These two evenly-matched warriors, who have now fought for a total of 15 rounds of back-and-forth action, concluded their rivalry in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last April 4.

Following the trend of their first two meetings, 'The Immortal' and 'Barboza' once again went the full five rounds after displaying the highest levels of striking.

While Nicolas had his moments, particularly with his stifling low kicks, Regian Eersel knew his hand was going to be raised after putting on another striking clinic.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Moreover, the Surinamese superstar also landed the most significant shot of the night, a brutal left hook in round two that sent the Frenchman to the canvas.

Ad

That said, Eersel admitted that walking away with the majority decision verdict did not come as a surprise for him. The Sityodtong Amsterdam man told the Bangok Post:

"I was expecting it. He made his points in the later rounds. Yeah, I think if I didn't get the eight counts, I was losing the fight. But, yeah, the left hook was right on his jaw, so I felt it, and I hurt him also later in the rounds with the left hook. So it was all part of the game."

Ad

Watch Nick Atkin's full ONE Fight Night 30 post-event interviews:

Ad

Regian Eersel open to training with Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas have developed a mutual respect for one another after their three grueling wars.

'The Immortal' is happy to win this rivalry but made it clear he holds no ill will towards his archnemesis. In fact, the reigning lightweight Muay Thai world champion is willing to collaborate with 'Barboza' now that their business has been settled.

Ad

Ad

Regian Eersel told the South China Morning Post:

"I can have dinner with him. I told him, we can train together after this is done. The rivalry is done for me for my part. I showed them who the better fighter is. But, yeah, we can definitely train together and learn from each other."

The full replay of ONE Fight Nigth 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.