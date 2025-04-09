“The rivalry is done” - Regian Eersel open to training with archnemesis Alexis Nicolas after concluding their trilogy

Regian Eersel said that from his end his rivalry with Alexis Nicolas is done for now after winning in their trilogy match last week in Thailand. He is looking for new challenges next.

The Surinamese-Dutch fighter shared it in an interview the South China Morning Post following his majority decision victory over his French rival at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Eersel highlighted that at this point, the chapter on his rivalry with 'Barboza' is closed just as he shared that he was open to training with Nicolas, saying:

"I can have dinner with him. I told him also, like, hey, we can train together after this is done. So, I think it's done now, maybe we will fight in a year or something. But for now, the rivalry is done for me for my part. I showed them who the better fighter is. But, yeah, we can definitely train together and learn from each other."

Watch the interview below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 30 was the second for Regian Eersel over Nicolas in three matches in just a year. It was, however, dampened by him unable to defend the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title as he was stripped of it in the lead-up for missing weight and failing hydration tests.

Despite that, he remains a ONE world champion as he also holds the lightweight Muay Thai gold, which he looks to defending in his succeeding matches.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Regian Eersel thrilled to have executed his game plan against Alexis Nicolas generally well

Regian Eersel had his share of struggles in his trilogy match against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30. However, he was thrilled that generally he executed his game plan well to come up with a victory.

'The Immortal' defeated Nicolas by majority decision in their trilogy match last week that saw him overcome early trouble when his opponent targeted his legs with a lot of success.

Eersel eventually got his game going, connecting on telling hits as the fight wore on, even sending 'Barboza' to the mat late in the second round. From there, the Sityodtong Amsterdam standout took steady control to complete the decision victory.

In the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 30, Eersel spoke about what went down in his latest victory, including how it fell within the game plan they crafted.

He said:

"I hit him with a few kicks also, and punches. The game plan worked, as you saw. He got the eight count in the same round, yeah. It went well."

The win was the second in a row for Regian Eersel and 12th in 13 matches in ONE Championship.

