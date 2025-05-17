“I imagined myself being here” - Yuki Yoza knew he was destined to join ONE after watching teammates Takeru, Masaaki Noiri

Yuki Yoza has been waiting for this moment for a long time. As one of the top rising names in Japan’s kickboxing scene, Yoza has spent the last few years grinding it out at Team Vasileus alongside legends like Takeru Segawa and interim champ Masaaki Noiri.

And every time he cornered them or watched from behind the scenes as they fought under the ONE lights, one thought stayed with him.

"Whenever I accompanied them for their previous fights in ONE Championship, I imagined myself being here," Yoza told South China Morning Post. "So, I’m glad it's finally here."

Now, it’s no longer a vision, it’s reality. The former K-1 champion is finally stepping into the ONE ring, and he’s looking to make a statement right out of the gate.

Watch the full interview below:

"I expect him to come in at 100 percent" - Yuki Yoza geared up to face undefeated challenger in ONE Friday Fights 109 debut

Yoza’s first challenge comes in the form of Elbrus Osmanov, an undefeated Russian striker who’s built a solid run at ONE Friday Fights. The two meet on May 23 in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, and Yoza knows exactly what kind of opponent he’s dealing with.

"Osmanov is, of course, on a winning streak," Yoza told the South China Morning Post in an interview earlier this week. "I know for sure he's aiming for the ONE contract, and he knows he's facing me, so I expect him to come in at 100 percent in this fight."

It’s a big debut, but Yoza’s been in fight camps with world champions and pushed himself through brutal sparring rounds with the best in the game. Now, he finally gets to show the world what he’s about.

ONE Friday Fights takes place on May 23. Tickets are available here.

