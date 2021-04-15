'I jumped the gun' - Dustin Poirier owns Twitter donation row with Conor McGregor by issuing classy statement

In the aftermath of the announcement of Dustin Poirier's trilogy against Conor McGregor, The Diamond took to Twitter to send out a statement over the recent donation drama between him and McGregor.

In a recent tweet, the former interim UFC lightweight champion said he jumped the gun by making his issues with McGregor public. The Diamond added that he feels he has brought negative energy into something that he works hard for - his Good Fight Foundation charity.

Dustin Poirier added in his statement that he would 'continue to fight the Good Fight' and promised the beginning of a new goal. Lastly, The Diamond thanked all his supporters who believe in the Good Fight Foundation's vision.

Here's what Dustin Poirier wrote on Twitter:

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

Over the course of the last few days, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have been going back-and-forth against one another over a dispute of the promised $500K donation made by the Irishman before UFC 257.

At the pay-per-view, Poirier finished McGregor via second-round TKO and secured his career's biggest win so far. With both fighters having won one bout apiece, McGregor and Poirier almost immediately initiated talks of a rematch. The third fight between the pair was confirmed by Dana White earlier today.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet once again at UFC 264

In the main event of UFC 264 on July 10th, Conor McGregor will meet Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight between the two. In 2014, the pair met inside the Octagon for the first time when both men competed in the featherweight division.

It was McGregor who walked away with the win on that occasion. Fast forward to 2021 and Poirier finally avenged his devastating loss to The Notorious One. A huge third fight between the two men has now been confirmed to take place later in the summer. The pay-per-view will mark the return of fans in attendance in Las Vegas.

Amid the pandemic, the UFC has hosted shows in Las Vegas at their APEX facility. But for UFC 264, Dana White and his promotion will return to the iconic T-Mobile Arena.