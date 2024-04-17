“I just didn’t do enough” - Regian Eersel admits he failed to get things going against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21

Former two-sport world champion Regian Eersel received a stinging unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Alexis Nicolas in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5. The losses inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ended his five-year undefeated run in the promotion.

Following his first defeat in the world's largest martial arts organization, Eersel reflected on his performance in his recent guest appearance on STVS Suriname's YouTube channel, where he explained the factors that led to the unfavorable result.

The 31-year-old Surinamese star stated:

"I just didn't do enough. Alexis Nicolas came up with a good strategy. He did good everywhere and yeah, I just failed to implement my game plan."

See the interview below:

The most notable moment during their world title encounter was when Nicolas dropped the Sityodtong Amsterdam in the second round with a perfectly timed punch right to his head and sent him crashing down the canvas.

That moment was crucial in the judges' scorecards and ultimately became the main difference in awarding the victory to the 25-year-old Frenchman.

Regian Eersel remains the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion despite the defeat to Alexis Nicolas

Although his immaculate record was stained in ONE Championship and status as a two-sport world champion removed, Regian Eersel is still the undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

After a very competitive and technical match with Nicolas, he can request for an immediate rematch to try and reclaim the 26-pound golden belt.

Before receiving his first setback, 'The Immortal' left a trail of terror in both the Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, where he scored wins over the likes of Nieky Holzken (twice), Sinsamut Klinmee (twice), Dmitry Menshikov, Arian Sadikovic, Anthony Njokuani, and Brad Riddell.

