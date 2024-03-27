Regian Eersel on the importance of building trust with coaches and cornermen: "You don't have hesitation"

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel gave a valuable lesson to aspiring and current professional combat sports athletes and said that they must put their full trust in their companions ringside during their fights.

Eersel recently caught up with ONE Championship for an interview and gave out a word of wisdom, saying that listening to their corner is a vital recipe for an athlete's career.

'The Immortal' said:

"It's very important to know you can trust them so in a fight you don't have hesitation. Because if you don't have that trust yet, then you're not 100 percent. And one mistake is enough. So you trust them and just do [what they say].

This is all based on Regian Eersel's experience because he was able to reach his goal of becoming a world champion and even got two 26-pound golden belts in two different sports.

At present, the Surinamese striking maestro has an unblemished 10-0 record in the world's largest martial arts organization and has defeated several notable names like Nieky Holzken, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Dmitry Menshikov.

Regian Eersel to face Alexis Nicolas at the main event of ONE Fight Night 21

Regian Eersel will be putting his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title on the line against Alexis Nicolas on April 5 as the main event feature of the stacked ONE Fight Night 21 card, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be his fifth world title defense of the coveted belt since winning it in May 2019 at ONE: Enter the Dragon over Holzken. The 31-year-old star looks to maintain his status as a double champ and extend his win streak to 11.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.