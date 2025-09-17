"I should have just done my job" - Anatoly Malykhin reflects on tough loss to 'Reug Reug' in initial encounter

Anatoly Malykhin admits he psyched himself out of victory in his first encounter with &quot;Reug Reug&quot; Oumar Kane in November last year.The reigning two-division ONE MMA world champion reveals how overthinking and outside influence contributed to his first-ever career defeat that saw the heavyweight crown shift hands inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin said:&quot;The first mistake I made was that I was overthinking. I thought that 'Reug Reug' could do something supernatural. Everyone around me was telling me this. I didn't need to listen to anyone. I should have just done my job.&quot;His admission about overthinking demonstrates how psychological pressure can affect even the most experienced champions when facing opponents with mystique or unusual backgrounds that create uncertainty.'Sladkiy' was a heavy favorite to continue his reign atop the heavyweight MMA division. But MMA's first three-division world champion had a night to forget in their main event showdown at ONE 169.The Senegalese powerhouse eked out a split decision win over the Russian powerhouse, who was far from his usual best throughout their back-and-forth 25-minute slugfest.The Golden Team martial artist, however, can redeem himself when the pair renew their rivalry on the organization's most star-studded card of 2025.Anatoly Malykhin will run it back with 'Reug Reug' for the heavyweight MMA crown in the co-main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which emanates live from the majestic Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbragim Dauev backs Anatoly Malykhin to exact revenge in TokyoRussian featherweight MMA sensation Ibragim Dauev envisions his compatriot evening the series against Kane at ONE 173.In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Dauev, who describes Malykhin as his mentor and family, declared that he'd leave the Japanese capital city as a three-division MMA world champion once more.The 24-year-old shared:&quot;He's going to have three belts – it's going to happen.&quot;Fight fans eager to catch ONE 173 live and in person can purchase their tickets here.