  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I should have just done my job" - Anatoly Malykhin reflects on tough loss to 'Reug Reug' in initial encounter

"I should have just done my job" - Anatoly Malykhin reflects on tough loss to 'Reug Reug' in initial encounter

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 17, 2025 13:25 GMT
(From left) Anatoly Malykhin and
(From left) Anatoly Malykhin and 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane. [Image: ONE Championship]

Anatoly Malykhin admits he psyched himself out of victory in his first encounter with "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane in November last year.

Ad

The reigning two-division ONE MMA world champion reveals how overthinking and outside influence contributed to his first-ever career defeat that saw the heavyweight crown shift hands inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While speaking with the ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin said:

"The first mistake I made was that I was overthinking. I thought that 'Reug Reug' could do something supernatural. Everyone around me was telling me this. I didn't need to listen to anyone. I should have just done my job."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

His admission about overthinking demonstrates how psychological pressure can affect even the most experienced champions when facing opponents with mystique or unusual backgrounds that create uncertainty.

'Sladkiy' was a heavy favorite to continue his reign atop the heavyweight MMA division. But MMA's first three-division world champion had a night to forget in their main event showdown at ONE 169.

The Senegalese powerhouse eked out a split decision win over the Russian powerhouse, who was far from his usual best throughout their back-and-forth 25-minute slugfest.

Ad

The Golden Team martial artist, however, can redeem himself when the pair renew their rivalry on the organization's most star-studded card of 2025.

Anatoly Malykhin will run it back with 'Reug Reug' for the heavyweight MMA crown in the co-main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which emanates live from the majestic Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Ad

Ibragim Dauev backs Anatoly Malykhin to exact revenge in Tokyo

Russian featherweight MMA sensation Ibragim Dauev envisions his compatriot evening the series against Kane at ONE 173.

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Dauev, who describes Malykhin as his mentor and family, declared that he'd leave the Japanese capital city as a three-division MMA world champion once more.

The 24-year-old shared:

Ad
"He's going to have three belts – it's going to happen."

Fight fans eager to catch ONE 173 live and in person can purchase their tickets here.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications