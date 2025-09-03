Ibragim Dauev confident Anatoly Malykhin will regain his heavyweight MMA crown: “It’s going to happen”

ONE featherweight MMA contender Ibragim Dauev of Russia expressed unwavering confidence in double champion Anatoly Malykhin's ability to return to three-division MMA supremacy.Dauev will face the 155-pound division's no.1 contender Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.While fully focused on the biggest fight of his career, Dauev also extends support to his comrade’s quest for vindication.After losing the heavyweight MMA crown to ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane last November, Malykhin will run it back with the Senegalese giant at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.Dauev, who trains alongside Malykhin at ONE Chance camp in Phuket, believes his mentor is fully equipped to avenge the lone loss of his storied career.Speaking with ONE Championship, Dauev confidently declared that the reigning ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion will reclaim his lost throne soon:&quot;He's going to have three belts – it's going to happen.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbragim Dauev certainly knows Malykhin, given their close training relationship and friendship outside of fighting. The pair’s bond has evolved into a lifelong brotherhood that will continue long after their fighting days are over.North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 35 live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on the Malykhin vs Reug Reug rematch at ONE 173.Ibragim Dauev considers Anatoly Malykhin his 'big brother'Ibragim Dauev admits he lucked out when Anatoly Malykhin graciously accepted his request to connect.Without knowing anyone, the 24-year-old rolled the dice and moved to Thailand to pursue a professional fighting career. He reached out to Malykhin, and the rest is history.The pair of Russians now treat each other as family, happily supporting each other in their common interests. Dauev told ONE:&quot;Right now, I think our relationship is like a brotherhood – we're not just friends, but family. I respect him as my older brother, and he reciprocates my respect.&quot;