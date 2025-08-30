  • home icon
  • Ibragim Dauev describes relationship with Anatoly Malykhin: “We’re not just friends, but family”

Ibragim Dauev describes relationship with Anatoly Malykhin: "We're not just friends, but family"

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 30, 2025 04:16 GMT
Ibragim Dauev (L) and Anatoly Malykhin (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Ibragim Dauev (left) and Anatoly Malykhin (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Russian powerhouse Ibragim Dauev recently gave a glimpse of his special bond with two-division MMA world champion Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin.

The 24-year-old warrior has made an immediate impact in the talent-stacked featherweight MMA division.

According to Dauev, he couldn’t have done it without his gracious comrade guiding his way. What was once a professional relationship turned into brotherhood after the pair discovered they were kindred souls.

Ibragim Dauev shared his unbreakable connection with the double champ in a ONE Championship interview:

"Right now, I think our relationship is like a brotherhood – we're not just friends, but family. I respect him as my older brother, and he reciprocates my respect."
Looking to follow Malykhin’s path to world title glory is Dauev, who will seek to break into the 155-pound division’s top 5 at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chace Team representative will battle No.1-ranked contender Akbar Abdullaev in a pivotal featherweight MMA showdown on Friday, Sept. 6, at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Dauev enters the contest riding a perfect 3-0 record in ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Abdullaev brings an unblemished 12-0 professional record with a 100% finishing rate.

This explosive match-up will air live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America

Ibragim Dauev couldn't ask for a better mentor than Anatoly Malykhin

Needless to say, Ibragim Dauev has deep admiration for Anatoly Malykhin and hopes to achieve the same level of success one day.

But apart from professional accomplishments, the 24-year-old says he also seeks to mimic the two-division MMA kingpin's character and demeanor outside of fighting.

The Russian brawler told ONE:

"He's a great person: a reliable friend, a devoted family man, and an exceptional athlete to follow."
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

